Hybrid

4.5 224 reviews

Hell's OG

aka Hells Angel OG, Biker Kush

Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.

Effects

Show all

155 people reported 1211 effects
Relaxed 79%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 39%
Hungry 27%
Stress 37%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

224

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More euphoricLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More hungryLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More popularLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More myrceneLeafly flower for Legend OG
Legend OG
More hungryLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More sleepy
Lineage

Strain
Hell's OG
First strain child
Angelica
child
Second strain child
Lucifer OG
child

