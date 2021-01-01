Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 500mg - Orange
About this product
THIS IS THE BEGINNING Description Each drop delivers approximately 16 MG of CBD. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. It's perfect for anyone who’s new to CBD, can be taken day or night to help promote calmness and wellness. Also available in peppermint and lemon. Ingredients Orange flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Orange Essential Oil QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Vegan friendly Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown
About this brand
SHRUBSS.
