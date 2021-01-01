 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 500mg - Orange

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 500mg - Orange

by SHRUBSS.

Write a review
SHRUBSS. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture - 500mg - Orange

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

THIS IS THE BEGINNING Description Each drop delivers approximately 16 MG of CBD. Our products are placed through rigorous third-party lab testing. It's perfect for anyone who’s new to CBD, can be taken day or night to help promote calmness and wellness. Also available in peppermint and lemon. Ingredients Orange flavor: Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, Orange Essential Oil QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD TINCTURE ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Vegan friendly Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown

About this brand

SHRUBSS. Logo
At SHRUBSS, we share a clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health. Through high quality botanicals and clean organic products, we are pioneering a new approach to total health. We are passionate about making quality CBD products more accessible, simple and seamless, not only to help people get well, but to help them stay well in mind, body and spirit. Quick Facts About Our CBD Products: ND-THC (non detectable THC), Lab tested, Vegan friendly, Farm bill compliant, Animal cruelty free, Satisfaction or money back guarantee, Free standard shipping in the USA and USA grown.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review