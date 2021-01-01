 Loading…

Shrubss Broad Spectrum CBD Dog Treats

by SHRUBSS.

About this product

Humans aren't the only ones benefiting from the effects of CBD; now your furry little critter can too! We offer a special CBD dog treat that is safe for their consumption and helps support their overall wellness. Active Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Other Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flax seed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS How much CBD in a dog treat? Our dog treats have 2 mg of CBD per treat. How may CBD dog treats in each jar? There are 30 CBD dog treats in each jar. How may CBD dog treats should I give to my dog? For every 20 lbs, you can give 1 CBD dog treat. QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD DOG TREATS ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown

About this brand

At SHRUBSS, we share a clear purpose: helping people on their path to better health. Through high quality botanicals and clean organic products, we are pioneering a new approach to total health. We are passionate about making quality CBD products more accessible, simple and seamless, not only to help people get well, but to help them stay well in mind, body and spirit. Quick Facts About Our CBD Products: ND-THC (non detectable THC), Lab tested, Vegan friendly, Farm bill compliant, Animal cruelty free, Satisfaction or money back guarantee, Free standard shipping in the USA and USA grown.

