Humans aren't the only ones benefiting from the effects of CBD; now your furry little critter can too! We offer a special CBD dog treat that is safe for their consumption and helps support their overall wellness. Active Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Other Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, gum arabic, sodium alginate, beef liver powder, natural bacon flavor, flax seed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative), dextrin. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS How much CBD in a dog treat? Our dog treats have 2 mg of CBD per treat. How may CBD dog treats in each jar? There are 30 CBD dog treats in each jar. How may CBD dog treats should I give to my dog? For every 20 lbs, you can give 1 CBD dog treat. QUICK FACTS ABOUT OUR CBD DOG TREATS ND-THC (non detectable THC) Lab tested Farm bill compliant Animal cruelty free Satisfaction or money back guarantee Free standard shipping in the USA USA grown