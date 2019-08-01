barbgee
on August 1st, 2019
this is definitely a looker. people get stoked on seeing it lol
$16.99MSRP
Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe Who is ready for some ice cream? This is a super cool ice cream themed silicone hand pipe. This is an awesome pipe to add to any collection! It measures about 4 inches in length and includes a built-in glass bowl. The glass bowl is nice and thick quality and even has a built in screen. There are multiple color options available for this one. Features Silicone hand pipe Ice cream cone themed 4" in length Color: varies
on July 23rd, 2019
good, nice pipe