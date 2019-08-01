 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe

Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe

by Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop Smoking Pipes Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe
Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop Smoking Pipes Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe
Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop Smoking Pipes Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe

$16.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Ice Cream Cone Silicone Hand Pipe Who is ready for some ice cream? This is a super cool ice cream themed silicone hand pipe. This is an awesome pipe to add to any collection! It measures about 4 inches in length and includes a built-in glass bowl. The glass bowl is nice and thick quality and even has a built in screen. There are multiple color options available for this one. Features Silicone hand pipe Ice cream cone themed 4" in length Color: varies

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

barbgee

this is definitely a looker. people get stoked on seeing it lol

About this brand

Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop Logo
#1 Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is an Online Smoke Shop based out of Southern California. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function.