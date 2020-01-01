Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Querkle CO2 Syringe .5g by Silver State Trading
Be the first to review this product.
A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.