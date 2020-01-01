 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
20:1 Restore Ratio Tincture 525mg

by Strainz

20:1 Restore Ratio Tincture 525mg

About this product

This ideal 20:1 tincture blend creates a restorative experience and contains high amounts of CBD (500mg) with a low amount of THC (25mg) to create a highly synergistic combination with little to no psychoactive effects. 29.5 ml bottle with dosing dropper contains 30 servings, each dropperful serving contains 16.7 mg CBD+0.83 mg THC Derived from premium grade strains using proprietary extraction and purification processes incorporates naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and phytochemicals.

About this brand

Strainz Logo