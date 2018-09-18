needmywheaties on September 18th, 2018

This is my first post, so I'll try to be as detailed as possible. I debated on giving this a 4, or 5 star. I went with 5 for several reasons. First, I keep hearing its name comes from feeling glued to the couch. Its the truth, except in my case right now, my legs slowly dropped to the bed about 3 minutes into smoking. Second, it's not a creeper. I don't want to wait 15 minutes for it to kick in. Third, I smoke to either relax, or get motivated to doing something. This strain does both. Most strains that relax me, also make me a bit paranoid. Last, but far from least, it's strong. I'd say top 10 on my 22 year list of strains I've tried. I'd say the only downfall is the taste. Don't get me wrong, it's not bad. I just prefer a fruity taste over a piney one. I enjoyed my first bowl of gorilla glue tonight. About a minute into it, my legs started feeling heavy while netflixing in bed. Because of how quick the high started setting in, I wanted to write a review. By the time i got to this point, my mind went completely blank. Enjoy! P.S. I still haven't started looking for something on Netflix...