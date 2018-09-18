 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

by Silverpeak

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Silverpeak Cannabis Flower GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

About this product

This classic hybrid produces a very potent head and body high. The beautiful, frosty nugs offer pungent-yet-sweet earthy, piney, citrusy flavors and aromas. Unwind with the happy high and stress-free feeling. High in THC, Gorilla Glue is considered a potent pain-reliever. Some aficionados say if they could only smoke one strain for the rest of their life, they’d choose Gorilla Glue.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

needmywheaties

This is my first post, so I'll try to be as detailed as possible. I debated on giving this a 4, or 5 star. I went with 5 for several reasons. First, I keep hearing its name comes from feeling glued to the couch. Its the truth, except in my case right now, my legs slowly dropped to the bed about 3 minutes into smoking. Second, it's not a creeper. I don't want to wait 15 minutes for it to kick in. Third, I smoke to either relax, or get motivated to doing something. This strain does both. Most strains that relax me, also make me a bit paranoid. Last, but far from least, it's strong. I'd say top 10 on my 22 year list of strains I've tried. I'd say the only downfall is the taste. Don't get me wrong, it's not bad. I just prefer a fruity taste over a piney one. I enjoyed my first bowl of gorilla glue tonight. About a minute into it, my legs started feeling heavy while netflixing in bed. Because of how quick the high started setting in, I wanted to write a review. By the time i got to this point, my mind went completely blank. Enjoy! P.S. I still haven't started looking for something on Netflix...

from Silverpeakon October 22nd, 2018

Happy to hear you enjoyed GG4! Sounds like you had a chill night with Netflix. Let us know if you try other strains of ours soon!

About this brand

Silverpeak Logo
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.