  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Dogbud

Purple Dogbud

by Silverpeak

About this product

Exclusive to Silverpeak, this epic hybrid is super-potent and known for its intense, long-lasting, all-over buzz. The frosty green nugs offer a pungent diesel aroma with a high that’s described as upbeat, intense, and giggly. PDB is perfect for social occasions such as concerts or for just spending time with friends.

a19j91b

👍 Very robust flavor. Mellow buzz. Everything you want from a hybrid.

About this brand

From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.