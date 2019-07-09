a19j91b
on July 9th, 2019
👍 Very robust flavor. Mellow buzz. Everything you want from a hybrid.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Exclusive to Silverpeak, this epic hybrid is super-potent and known for its intense, long-lasting, all-over buzz. The frosty green nugs offer a pungent diesel aroma with a high that’s described as upbeat, intense, and giggly. PDB is perfect for social occasions such as concerts or for just spending time with friends.
on July 9th, 2019
👍 Very robust flavor. Mellow buzz. Everything you want from a hybrid.