 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick

Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick

by SilverStick

Write a review
SilverStick Smoking Pipes Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick
SilverStick Smoking Pipes Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick
SilverStick Smoking Pipes Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick
SilverStick Smoking Pipes Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick
SilverStick Smoking Pipes Bubinga Dugout with Silverstick

$55.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bubinga Wood: The deep brick red color and high density of Bubinga give it an undeniable visual and physical presence — this wood has authority. It’s hard, stable, and extremely durable. It smells wonderful when sawn, like baked cinnamon rolls. Twist top reveals spring loaded pipe, poker & tobacco storage Bottom chamber holds 5 replacement filters or extra storage Adjustment screws use standard Phillips screwdriver Handcrafted in the USA from top quality exotic woods Your purchase of the Dugout includes the SilverStick one-hitter/taster, a poker, 25 cotton filters and an end cap. It offers the ultimate one-hitter experience! Designed to carry everything you need all in one, the Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. Lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick. Measures 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d thesilverstick.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SilverStick Logo
SilverStick strives to offer smoother draw and refined experience for the modern smoker on-the-go. Our pipe is a simple yet innovative one-hitter that uses natural cotton filters to trap tar and block embers without compromising any of the desired effect. It's made in the USA from high-quality materials and will hold up under the most adventurous lifestyle. We also offer a collection of high-quality, handcrafted accessories that are customized for the SilverStick and designed for the most discerning smoker. Whether it’s the compact all-in-one Leather Dugout, or the beautiful wood dugouts, we strive to create products that you'll love to use and be proud to share.