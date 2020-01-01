Smoked Glass Steamroller
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$54.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Bubinga Wood: The deep brick red color and high density of Bubinga give it an undeniable visual and physical presence — this wood has authority. It’s hard, stable, and extremely durable. It smells wonderful when sawn, like baked cinnamon rolls. Twist top reveals spring loaded pipe, poker & tobacco storage Bottom chamber holds 5 replacement filters or extra storage Adjustment screws use standard Phillips screwdriver Handcrafted in the USA from top quality exotic woods Your purchase of the Dugout includes the SilverStick one-hitter/taster, a poker, 25 cotton filters and an end cap. It offers the ultimate one-hitter experience! Designed to carry everything you need all in one, the Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. Lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick. Measures 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d thesilverstick.com
