 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. SilverStick Leather Dugout: Toasted Brown

SilverStick Leather Dugout: Toasted Brown

by SilverStick

Skip to Reviews
5.02
SilverStick Smoking Pipes SilverStick Leather Dugout: Toasted Brown
SilverStick Smoking Pipes SilverStick Leather Dugout: Toasted Brown
SilverStick Smoking Pipes SilverStick Leather Dugout: Toasted Brown
SilverStick Smoking Pipes SilverStick Leather Dugout: Toasted Brown

$49.00MSRP

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Toasted Brown Leather Dugout is designed for your life on the go. It holds your lighter, pipe, tobacco, poker, and filters in one discrete and compact place the size of the palm of your hand. Each Leather Dugout is handmade in the US out of warm, brown, high-quality leather, and we've even etched icons of the contents into the leather, so you know exactly where they fit best. Measurements: 2 1/2" (W) x 3 7/8" (H) x 3/4" (D) There will be slight variations in color and texture because of the nuances of hand-dyed leather and the process of handcrafting each dugout. https://thesilverstick.com

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Elvisdonovan

I got one of these about 2 years ago and it’s been my daily driver ever since. I truly love this little bat. The filters keep all the “stuff” from getting in your mouth. The dugout looks great and the more it lives in your pocket the better it looks. As a bonus, the people at Silverstick are awesome. I’ve ordered parts and filters and the customer service is the best. I’d buy another but I love the one I’ve got so much!!

CabbagePatch1990

I LOVE my SilverStick! I keep it in my purse when I go out, so it's always on hand. Whether I'm out in Rino having a beer or at Strawberry Hot Springs for a soak, the leather kit is a convenient way to have my stash, my one hitter and my lighter all in 1 place. I get compliments on the leather kit constantly, which makes it an excellent conversation starter for this Colorado gal ;) I'd recommend the SilverStick over and over again! It's so worth the investment!

About this brand

SilverStick Logo
SilverStick strives to offer smoother draw and refined experience for the modern smoker on-the-go. Our pipe is a simple yet innovative one-hitter that uses natural cotton filters to trap tar and block embers without compromising any of the desired effect. It's made in the USA from high-quality materials and will hold up under the most adventurous lifestyle. We also offer a collection of high-quality, handcrafted accessories that are customized for the SilverStick and designed for the most discerning smoker. Whether it’s the compact all-in-one Leather Dugout, or the beautiful wood dugouts, we strive to create products that you'll love to use and be proud to share.