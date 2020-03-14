Smoked Glass Steamroller
by Marley Natural
The Toasted Brown Leather Dugout is designed for your life on the go. It holds your lighter, pipe, tobacco, poker, and filters in one discrete and compact place the size of the palm of your hand. Each Leather Dugout is handmade in the US out of warm, brown, high-quality leather, and we've even etched icons of the contents into the leather, so you know exactly where they fit best. Measurements: 2 1/2" (W) x 3 7/8" (H) x 3/4" (D) There will be slight variations in color and texture because of the nuances of hand-dyed leather and the process of handcrafting each dugout. https://thesilverstick.com
on March 14th, 2020
I got one of these about 2 years ago and it’s been my daily driver ever since. I truly love this little bat. The filters keep all the “stuff” from getting in your mouth. The dugout looks great and the more it lives in your pocket the better it looks. As a bonus, the people at Silverstick are awesome. I’ve ordered parts and filters and the customer service is the best. I’d buy another but I love the one I’ve got so much!!
on June 22nd, 2017
I LOVE my SilverStick! I keep it in my purse when I go out, so it's always on hand. Whether I'm out in Rino having a beer or at Strawberry Hot Springs for a soak, the leather kit is a convenient way to have my stash, my one hitter and my lighter all in 1 place. I get compliments on the leather kit constantly, which makes it an excellent conversation starter for this Colorado gal ;) I'd recommend the SilverStick over and over again! It's so worth the investment!