The Toasted Brown Leather Dugout is designed for your life on the go. It holds your lighter, pipe, tobacco, poker, and filters in one discrete and compact place the size of the palm of your hand. Each Leather Dugout is handmade in the US out of warm, brown, high-quality leather, and we've even etched icons of the contents into the leather, so you know exactly where they fit best.



Measurements:



2 1/2" (W) x 3 7/8" (H) x 3/4" (D)

There will be slight variations in color and texture because of the nuances of hand-dyed leather and the process of handcrafting each dugout.



