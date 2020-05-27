Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
🌞Daytime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This uplifting and energetic blend includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD with extracts of: Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense. Made with solvent-free MCT oil derived from organic coconuts. Amongst many benefits, the essential oils in this blend each contain constituents known to provide focused and uplifting experience.
on May 27th, 2020
Very nice day tincture. It’s very effective
on May 24th, 2020
Love this stuff!
on May 16th, 2020
Fast delivery and very helpful staff. Thanks !