 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 1500mg CBD Hemp Oil - Daytime Blend

1500mg CBD Hemp Oil - Daytime Blend

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.06
Simply Crafted Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 1500mg CBD Hemp Oil - Daytime Blend

$75.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

🌞Daytime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This uplifting and energetic blend includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD with extracts of: Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense. Made with solvent-free MCT oil derived from organic coconuts. Amongst many benefits, the essential oils in this blend each contain constituents known to provide focused and uplifting experience.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

Dublecheeze

Very nice day tincture. It’s very effective

Zzpacalzz

Love this stuff!

MichellePaulich

Fast delivery and very helpful staff. Thanks !

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US