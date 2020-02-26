 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Simply Crafted Mints 200mg CBD & 200mg GABA

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.034
$25.00MSRP

About this product

Enriched with full-spectrum CBD, our simply crafted mints are the perfect way to refresh your mood and your breath. Each tin contains 200mg of CBD infused with 200mg of GABA. GABA and CBD combine together to greatly reduce anxiety, stress, and symptoms of depression. ● A great alternative to tinctures ● 10mg CBD and GABA per mint ● Refreshing taste and sensation ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Each mint contains less than 0.3mg of THC. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

34 customer reviews

5.034

AloxGiovanni

Very happy I found these. They work great!

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders