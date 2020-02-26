Maria.gonzalez99
on February 26th, 2020
Yum 😋
$25.00MSRP
Enriched with full-spectrum CBD, our simply crafted mints are the perfect way to refresh your mood and your breath. Each tin contains 200mg of CBD infused with 200mg of GABA. GABA and CBD combine together to greatly reduce anxiety, stress, and symptoms of depression. ● A great alternative to tinctures ● 10mg CBD and GABA per mint ● Refreshing taste and sensation ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Each mint contains less than 0.3mg of THC. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 25th, 2020
Lovin these mints!
on February 24th, 2020
Very happy I found these. They work great!