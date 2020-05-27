 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
250mg CBD Roll-on Stick

by Simply Crafted

5.019
About this product

An easy and convenient way to experience the pain-relieving benefits of CBD even on the go. Made with Organic MCT oil and natural moisturizers like shea butter and coconut oil, it targets headaches, joint, and muscle pain, while keeping your skin healthy, soft and moisturized.. ● Contains 250mg of pure CBD ● Non-greasy and lightweight feeling ● Easy-to-use roll-on tube ● All-natural formula - Free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, and alcohol ● Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, and Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract. Directions: ​Just roll it over the affected areas, and massage gently to enjoy instant pain-relief and healing. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

19 customer reviews

5.019

Fallenspawn

It’s really convenient and works like a charm!

THavlock

Very convenient and fat acting

99Remi

This stick is a life saver !

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US