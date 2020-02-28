Shelia57
on February 28th, 2020
Good fruity taste and seem pretty effective. Definitely worth checking out
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Combining top grade CBD with essential vitamins and minerals, our Simply Crafted Gummies are both effective and delicious. Each gummy is infused with 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them perfect for relieving stress, managing anxiety and aiding sleep. With almost no trace of THC, our CBD Multivitamins are the most discreet, effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. ● 10mg CBD per gummy ● 11 Essential Vitamins and Minerals ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 28th, 2020
on February 24th, 2020
Good solid gummies. I really like that they have lab results posted for these and the QR code on the bottle with the ingredients. There’s a lot of scary stuff out there and you never know what’s going to be in something like this. It’s nice to be able to see exactly what’s in them
on February 23rd, 2020
These gummies are great and they’re way cheaper than the ones I had before, which seem to be basically the same thing