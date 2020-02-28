 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Simply Crafted MultiVitamins - 300mg CBD

Simply Crafted MultiVitamins - 300mg CBD

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.072
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Simply Crafted MultiVitamins - 300mg CBD
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Simply Crafted MultiVitamins - 300mg CBD
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Simply Crafted MultiVitamins - 300mg CBD
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Simply Crafted MultiVitamins - 300mg CBD

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Combining top grade CBD with essential vitamins and minerals, our Simply Crafted Gummies are both effective and delicious. Each gummy is infused with 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them perfect for relieving stress, managing anxiety and aiding sleep. With almost no trace of THC, our CBD Multivitamins are the most discreet, effective way of getting your daily dose of CBD. ● 10mg CBD per gummy ● 11 Essential Vitamins and Minerals ● Vegan and GMO-free ● No chemicals or solvents ● Discreet and effective Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

72 customer reviews

Show all
5.072

write a review

Shelia57

Good fruity taste and seem pretty effective. Definitely worth checking out

DojoDoggie

Good solid gummies. I really like that they have lab results posted for these and the QR code on the bottle with the ingredients. There’s a lot of scary stuff out there and you never know what’s going to be in something like this. It’s nice to be able to see exactly what’s in them

PaulMaynard

These gummies are great and they’re way cheaper than the ones I had before, which seem to be basically the same thing

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders