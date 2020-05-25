 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
750mg CBD + Melatonin (30 Count)

by Simply Crafted

5.014
$80.00MSRP

About this product

No more struggling to fall asleep or waking up feeling groggy. With the 750mg CBD + Melatonin Gummies, you can put your mind into a naturally relaxed state that is conducive to restful and deep sleep. Made with full-spectrum CBD, each gummy includes 25mg of pure CBD extracts. Cold-pressed and easy to digest, these gummies start showing effects within minutes of consuming them. Our proprietary water-soluble nano-emulsion CBD extracts are easily absorbed by the body, and combined with melatonin to give you an immediate feeling of relaxation, calmness and the gentle arrival of sleep. ● Nano-emulsion technology for better absorption ● 100% Full-spectrum CBD ● Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD ● Includes 30 soft gel gummies Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

14 customer reviews

Klowngang

These capsules are a dope idea n they put me out every time.

Upgradde

I usually don’t need any help sleeping, but lately I’ve been struggling. I picked up some of these cbd and melatonin pills cause I had thought about trying both of them so it seemed like it was meant to be. I have to say I’m really happy with much they help. I’ve been sleeping a lot better since I started taking them

Ywp56

I didn’t know I could sleep like this. All I can say is wow!

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US