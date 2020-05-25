Ascend Tablets 100mg 40-count
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
No more struggling to fall asleep or waking up feeling groggy. With the 750mg CBD + Melatonin Gummies, you can put your mind into a naturally relaxed state that is conducive to restful and deep sleep. Made with full-spectrum CBD, each gummy includes 25mg of pure CBD extracts. Cold-pressed and easy to digest, these gummies start showing effects within minutes of consuming them. Our proprietary water-soluble nano-emulsion CBD extracts are easily absorbed by the body, and combined with melatonin to give you an immediate feeling of relaxation, calmness and the gentle arrival of sleep. ● Nano-emulsion technology for better absorption ● 100% Full-spectrum CBD ● Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD ● Includes 30 soft gel gummies Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 25th, 2020
These capsules are a dope idea n they put me out every time.
on May 15th, 2020
I usually don’t need any help sleeping, but lately I’ve been struggling. I picked up some of these cbd and melatonin pills cause I had thought about trying both of them so it seemed like it was meant to be. I have to say I’m really happy with much they help. I’ve been sleeping a lot better since I started taking them
on May 13th, 2020
I didn’t know I could sleep like this. All I can say is wow!