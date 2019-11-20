 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Simply Crafted CBD

Enjoy instant easy relief anywhere on-the-go with this organic roll-on CBD balm. Made with all natural ingredients, carefully blended for the ultimate cooling and soothing effects. - Organic, naturally soothing ingredients - Easy to use and carry - Provides instant relief - Contains 500mg full spectrum CBD INGREDIENTS: Beeswax*, Arnica*, Comfrey*, Ginger* & Violet* infused in Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Menthol*, Camphor, Grapefruit Peel, Cypress, A-Pinene, Lavender, Lavandin, Wild Mint, Bergamot Mint, Pennyroyal, Peppermint, Basil, Marjoram, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil *Certified organic Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

BlueDesire

I bought this to keep in my purse for my neck pain. I’ve only used it a few times so far, but it’s worked really well when I did

Smokitup98

I sue this stick and their lotion sometimes too. Best pain relief lotion and balms I’ve found so far

Packers2020

My wife got me this roll-on stick for my back. It’s been helping pretty good. The best thing about it is how easy it is to use. You don’t have to get any lotion on your hands or anything to put it on. Pretty sweet !

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping