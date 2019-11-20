BlueDesire
on November 20th, 2019
I bought this to keep in my purse for my neck pain. I’ve only used it a few times so far, but it’s worked really well when I did
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoy instant easy relief anywhere on-the-go with this organic roll-on CBD balm. Made with all natural ingredients, carefully blended for the ultimate cooling and soothing effects. - Organic, naturally soothing ingredients - Easy to use and carry - Provides instant relief - Contains 500mg full spectrum CBD INGREDIENTS: Beeswax*, Arnica*, Comfrey*, Ginger* & Violet* infused in Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Menthol*, Camphor, Grapefruit Peel, Cypress, A-Pinene, Lavender, Lavandin, Wild Mint, Bergamot Mint, Pennyroyal, Peppermint, Basil, Marjoram, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil *Certified organic Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 20th, 2019
I bought this to keep in my purse for my neck pain. I’ve only used it a few times so far, but it’s worked really well when I did
on November 19th, 2019
I sue this stick and their lotion sometimes too. Best pain relief lotion and balms I’ve found so far
on November 19th, 2019
My wife got me this roll-on stick for my back. It’s been helping pretty good. The best thing about it is how easy it is to use. You don’t have to get any lotion on your hands or anything to put it on. Pretty sweet !