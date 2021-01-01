About this product

An easy and convenient way to experience the pain-relieving benefits of CBD even on the go. Made with organic MCT oil and naturally moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil, it targets headaches, joint, and muscle pain, while keeping your skin healthy, soft and moisturized..



● Contains 250mg of pure CBD

● Non-greasy and lightweight feeling

● Easy-to-use roll-on tube

● All-natural formula - Free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, and alcohol



Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic MCT Oil, Organic

Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, and Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract.