 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Breakfast
  5. Daytime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 300mg CBD

Daytime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 300mg CBD

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Simply Crafted Edibles Breakfast Daytime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 300mg CBD
Simply Crafted Edibles Breakfast Daytime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 300mg CBD
Simply Crafted Edibles Breakfast Daytime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 300mg CBD
Simply Crafted Edibles Breakfast Daytime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 300mg CBD

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com Our DayTime CBD Tincture is the perfect way to start your day. This organic blend of pure CBD oil, MCT oil, Lemon, bergamot, Rosemary, and Frankincense extracts provide a wide array of mental and physical health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety and chronic pain, better heart health plus much more. Add a drop to your morning smoothie or other beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and overall improved health ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Teresa91

I bought one of these 300mg daytime blends with the nighttime blend for $60. It’s a really good deal for some great cbd oil. I highly recommend them both!

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US