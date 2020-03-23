Fruity Krispy Treat 350mg
by Enjoyable Edibles
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com Our DayTime CBD Tincture is the perfect way to start your day. This organic blend of pure CBD oil, MCT oil, Lemon, bergamot, Rosemary, and Frankincense extracts provide a wide array of mental and physical health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety and chronic pain, better heart health plus much more. Add a drop to your morning smoothie or other beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and overall improved health ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 23rd, 2020
I love this daytime cbd oil!
on March 22nd, 2020
Very nice pick me up
on March 22nd, 2020
I bought one of these 300mg daytime blends with the nighttime blend for $60. It’s a really good deal for some great cbd oil. I highly recommend them both!