Gardenia_
on October 29th, 2019
Dope vape pen for sure
Experience concentrate vaporization from a pen like never before with the G Pen Nova LXE. On the heels of its predecessor, the G Pen Nova, the Nova LXE upholds its commitment to ease-of-use and portability, while adding robust upgrades to the atomizer, mouthpiece and battery. The Nova LXE’s crowning achievement lies in the core of its full-ceramic atomizer, where a patented reverse airflow and ‘check’ ball valve system generates complete and balanced heat to concentrates, providing the largest output of vapor production among portable vaporization devices. Specially designed to minimize clogging and sticking, the Nova LXE's sturdy mouthpiece contains a detachable stainless steel tool for seamless loading and handling of concentrates. Powered by a rechargeable 650mAh battery with three variable voltage outputs (3.2V, 3.6V, and 4.1V), an extended draw mode, and 510 thread compatibility, the Nova LXE allows users to experience a full spectrum of flavors and effects throughout the day.
on October 29th, 2019
on October 29th, 2019
I had one of the old g pens back in the day, but it was nothing like this new one. Great little vape pen for sure !
on October 29th, 2019
Gotta love the g pen!