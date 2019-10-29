 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. G Pen Nova LXE Vaporizer

G Pen Nova LXE Vaporizer

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Simply Crafted CBD Vaping Vape Pens G Pen Nova LXE Vaporizer

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Experience concentrate vaporization from a pen like never before with the G Pen Nova LXE. On the heels of its predecessor, the G Pen Nova, the Nova LXE upholds its commitment to ease-of-use and portability, while adding robust upgrades to the atomizer, mouthpiece and battery. The Nova LXE’s crowning achievement lies in the core of its full-ceramic atomizer, where a patented reverse airflow and ‘check’ ball valve system generates complete and balanced heat to concentrates, providing the largest output of vapor production among portable vaporization devices. Specially designed to minimize clogging and sticking, the Nova LXE's sturdy mouthpiece contains a detachable stainless steel tool for seamless loading and handling of concentrates. Powered by a rechargeable 650mAh battery with three variable voltage outputs (3.2V, 3.6V, and 4.1V), an extended draw mode, and 510 thread compatibility, the Nova LXE allows users to experience a full spectrum of flavors and effects throughout the day.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Georgieboi88

I had one of the old g pens back in the day, but it was nothing like this new one. Great little vape pen for sure !

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping