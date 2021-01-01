About this product

Designed in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, the Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer sports a full Cookies Blue exterior with the same internal technology that has earned high praise for its affordability, portability, and innovation in concentrates vaporization.



The Nova crowning achievement lies in the core of its full-ceramic atomizer, where a patented reverse airflow and ‘check’ ball valve system generates complete and balanced heat to concentrates, providing the largest output of vapor production among portable vaporization devices.

Specially designed to minimize clogging and sticking, the Nova's sturdy mouthpiece contains a detachable stainless steel tool for seamless loading and handling of concentrates.



Powered by a rechargeable 300mAh battery with three variable voltage outputs (3.2V, 3.5V, and 3.9V), an extended draw mode, and 510 thread compatibility, the Nova allows users to experience a full spectrum of flavors and effects throughout the day.



Features:



Battery is compatible with any 510 threaded tank

Reverse airflow and check-ball valve system

Full ceramic heating element for concentrates

300mAh battery with micro USB pass-through charging

3 variable voltage settings plus Extended Draw mode



Included:

1 x G Pen Nova Battery (510 Threaded Compatible)

1 x G Pen Nova Tank

1 x USB Charging Cable