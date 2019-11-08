Smokelikewiz95
on November 8th, 2019
This is the only pipe that u can use to really smokelikewiz 🤣
Smoke like a wizard with the GRAV® Gandalf. Whether you're hosting a gathering or strolling through the woods, this iconic shape is sure to turn heads. The wide bowl makes it perfect for sharing, and the extra long mouthpiece will cool smoke and catch resin before it reaches you. But let's be real, the best thing about this pipe is how mystical you'll feel when you use it. LENGTH HEIGHT 8-10" USE WITH Flower CARB On the Left DESIGNED BY Stephan and Micah
