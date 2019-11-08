 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. GRAV® GANDALF

GRAV® GANDALF

by Simply Crafted CBD

Smoke like a wizard with the GRAV® Gandalf. Whether you're hosting a gathering or strolling through the woods, this iconic shape is sure to turn heads. The wide bowl makes it perfect for sharing, and the extra long mouthpiece will cool smoke and catch resin before it reaches you. But let's be real, the best thing about this pipe is how mystical you'll feel when you use it. LENGTH HEIGHT 8-10" USE WITH Flower CARB On the Left DESIGNED BY Stephan and Micah

Smokelikewiz95

This is the only pipe that u can use to really smokelikewiz 🤣

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping