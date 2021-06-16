About this product

A product of the uber popular brand Cookies, this hybrid strain is the result of crossing Gelato#25 with South Florida OG. This high CBD flower puts out dense, small nuggets that are drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds and an impeccable smoking experience.



Biscotti has a nice light green color with purple hues and rich orange pistils. It has a skunky sweet, delicious cookies and gas terpene profile.