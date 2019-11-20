Claudia1990
on November 20th, 2019
I love this pipe !!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The large Helix™ Steamroller is 6" long and made on 25mm tubing. Its Venturi chamber mouthpiece features three air intake holes that cool and spin smoke. Two feet stabilize the piece between uses. The Helix™ design both filters smoke and conserves plant matter. No accessories or water are necessary for using this hand pipe.
on November 20th, 2019
I love this pipe !!
on November 11th, 2019
This bad boy hits awesome is dope to watch the smoke go thru
on November 5th, 2019
Gotta grab one of these. Strong hitter for sure