  5. GRAV® HELIX™ STEAMROLLER

GRAV® HELIX™ STEAMROLLER

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.010
Simply Crafted CBD Smoking Pipes GRAV® HELIX™ STEAMROLLER
$50.00MSRP

About this product

The large Helix™ Steamroller is 6" long and made on 25mm tubing. Its Venturi chamber mouthpiece features three air intake holes that cool and spin smoke. Two feet stabilize the piece between uses. The Helix™ design both filters smoke and conserves plant matter. No accessories or water are necessary for using this hand pipe.

10 customer reviews

5.010

Ransom98

This bad boy hits awesome is dope to watch the smoke go thru

Johnsnow92

Gotta grab one of these. Strong hitter for sure

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping