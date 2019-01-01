 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. GRAV® JANE WEST™ MINT SPOON

GRAV® JANE WEST™ MINT SPOON

by Simply Crafted CBD

$50.00MSRP

The Jane West™ Spoon is 4" long and made on 16mm mint green tubing. Its broad push bowl has a substantial capacity, and its mouthpiece is tapered to evoke Jane West's sophisticated style. No accessories or water are necessary for using this hand pipe.

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping