Smokelikewiz95
on November 8th, 2019
Nice slick little battery
Vape comfortably and discreetly with the GRAV® Pocket Flask Vape. The sleek black battery fits snugly in the curve of your palm and it has an ergonomically positioned button on the back. The battery turns on and off with 5 clicks of the button and toggles between the 3.3V, 3.6V, or 3.9V settings with 3 clicks of the button. This vape is both button-activated and draw-activated for your ease and convenience, and it comes with two magnetic rings that can thread onto any 510 cartridge which will then slot neatly into place in the battery’s chamber. The Flask comes complete with a micro charging cable that fits into any USB port. Vapes don’t get more intuitive or stylish than the GRAV® Pocket Flask Vape.
