  5. GRAV® POCKET FLASK VAPE

by Simply Crafted CBD

$30.00MSRP

Vape comfortably and discreetly with the GRAV® Pocket Flask Vape. The sleek black battery fits snugly in the curve of your palm and it has an ergonomically positioned button on the back. The battery turns on and off with 5 clicks of the button and toggles between the 3.3V, 3.6V, or 3.9V settings with 3 clicks of the button. This vape is both button-activated and draw-activated for your ease and convenience, and it comes with two magnetic rings that can thread onto any 510 cartridge which will then slot neatly into place in the battery’s chamber. The Flask comes complete with a micro charging cable that fits into any USB port. Vapes don’t get more intuitive or stylish than the GRAV® Pocket Flask Vape.

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping