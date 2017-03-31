Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Derived from hemp sourced from small farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains the best delta-8 you can buy.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
Choose from four fruit flavors or seven different cannabis terpenes.
Lime Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
13% of people say it helps with headaches
