Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Live Resin Delta-8 Vape Pen | Indica

SativaTHC 19%CBD
About this product

❗️20% off with promo code LEAFLY❗️

✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free

🌱All Natural

🕑Timed Dosing System

Derived from hemp sourced from small farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains the best delta-8 you can buy.

This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.

Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents

Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.

Choose from four fruit flavors or seven different cannabis terpenes.

Lime Haze effects

30 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
13% of people say it helps with headaches
