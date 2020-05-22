 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Kind Pen Atomizer

Kind Pen Atomizer

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.09
Simply Crafted Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Kind Pen Atomizer
Simply Crafted Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Kind Pen Atomizer
Simply Crafted Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Kind Pen Atomizer
Simply Crafted Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Kind Pen Atomizer
Simply Crafted Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Kind Pen Atomizer

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The best atomizer on the market! CCELL M6 series utilizes a porous ceramic core instead of the traditional wick and coil. The result – Superior vape performance with high viscosity extracts, clean taste and the best of all, it has the LOWEST failure/ leak rates! These vape tanks are perfect for all of your e-liquid needs, because they work with buttonless or Button 510 batteries. Brand new, each vape tank comes with rubber bottom protector and Plastic Tube, These Tanks/Atomizer cartridges are the most common 510 thread, designed to fit most e-pen batteries. Ceramic Mouthpiece Dimension: 60mm x 10mm (Diameter) Patended Cell Technology Body Constructed with Stainless Steel Polycarbonate Tanker Compatible with all Ego and 510 Thread Batteries Includes Plastic Holding Tube Silicon Thread Skirt Included 2.0mm Holes (For Thicker Oils Only) No Glues

9 customer reviews

Show all
5.09

write a review

HairPapi

Nice simple little cart. Thanks 🙏

SteadyFlo

Free delivery and they work perfect !!

HarmoniousHam

This is a nice little atomizer and they even have free shipping with no minimum order which is amazing!

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US