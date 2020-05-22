Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The best atomizer on the market! CCELL M6 series utilizes a porous ceramic core instead of the traditional wick and coil. The result – Superior vape performance with high viscosity extracts, clean taste and the best of all, it has the LOWEST failure/ leak rates! These vape tanks are perfect for all of your e-liquid needs, because they work with buttonless or Button 510 batteries. Brand new, each vape tank comes with rubber bottom protector and Plastic Tube, These Tanks/Atomizer cartridges are the most common 510 thread, designed to fit most e-pen batteries. Ceramic Mouthpiece Dimension: 60mm x 10mm (Diameter) Patended Cell Technology Body Constructed with Stainless Steel Polycarbonate Tanker Compatible with all Ego and 510 Thread Batteries Includes Plastic Holding Tube Silicon Thread Skirt Included 2.0mm Holes (For Thicker Oils Only) No Glues
on May 22nd, 2020
Nice simple little cart. Thanks 🙏
on May 18th, 2020
Free delivery and they work perfect !!
on May 17th, 2020
This is a nice little atomizer and they even have free shipping with no minimum order which is amazing!