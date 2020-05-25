 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig

Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig

by Simply Crafted

$180.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig is designed specifically for the water filtration of concentrates. It's durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig is handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and it comes with a quartz banger for optimal flavor. Slits on its diffused stem create fine bubbles for a smooth draw. The Heavy Duty Rig boasts superior airflow and an airtight seal. The Heavy Duty Rig comes with a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safer storage and transport. It also includes a 14-millimeter quartz banger, premium silicone concentrate container, small and large dab tool. MADE IN THE USA

11 customer reviews

5.011

ChrisHewitt

So fancy !

Omglmao69

Great rig and they had free shipping

Limitless21

Very hard hitter and very sturdy glass

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US