Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Rig is designed specifically for the water filtration of concentrates. It's durable, medical-grade borosilicate glass rig is handcrafted for powerful, reliable performance, and it comes with a quartz banger for optimal flavor. Slits on its diffused stem create fine bubbles for a smooth draw. The Heavy Duty Rig boasts superior airflow and an airtight seal. The Heavy Duty Rig comes with a reusable and reversible collector’s case for safer storage and transport. It also includes a 14-millimeter quartz banger, premium silicone concentrate container, small and large dab tool. MADE IN THE USA
on May 25th, 2020
So fancy !
on May 17th, 2020
Great rig and they had free shipping
on May 1st, 2020
Very hard hitter and very sturdy glass