1500mg CBD Tincture - Nighttime Blend
by Simply Crafted
$35.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com Pure, potent and organic. Our Extra Strength Night Time CBD Tincture is the perfect way to relax and calm yourself before going to bed. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 3000mg of CBD ● Add the DayTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 22nd, 2020
I usually sleep fine, but lately I’ve been having a lot of trouble. A friend told me to try this cbd oil nighttime blend. It’s been really awesome. I feel like I’m back to my old self, sleeping normal and feeling energized again. I’m very happy I found this!
on March 22nd, 2020
This is a really nice cbd oil. It’s a good price too
on March 22nd, 2020
i got one of the 300mg bottles and I simply love it! So effective and delicious