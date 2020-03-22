 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nighttime Blend - 300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg CBD

by Simply Crafted

5.05
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com Pure, potent and organic. Our Extra Strength Night Time CBD Tincture is the perfect way to relax and calm yourself before going to bed. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 3000mg of CBD ● Add the DayTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

5.05

Breezy_Bri91

I usually sleep fine, but lately I’ve been having a lot of trouble. A friend told me to try this cbd oil nighttime blend. It’s been really awesome. I feel like I’m back to my old self, sleeping normal and feeling energized again. I’m very happy I found this!

SusanBellows

This is a really nice cbd oil. It’s a good price too

Teresa91

i got one of the 300mg bottles and I simply love it! So effective and delicious

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US