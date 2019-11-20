 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  🌗Day & Night Tinctures 300mg CBD infused with MCT Oil - (2 count)

🌗Day & Night Tinctures 300mg CBD infused with MCT Oil - (2 count)

by Simply Crafted CBD

Our Day and Night Bundle includes your daily dose of CBD for morning and nighttime. Made of pure 300mg CBD oil and organic MCT oil, these tinctures are to be consumed to experience the restorative benefits of CBD. Start your day with increased energy levels, decreased pains and lower anxiety or feel yourself relax and unwind as you turn in to bed for the night. With 2 separate tinctures, you can do both. Day Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Night Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 100mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) It can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

Lifted81

I’m definitely happy with this deal. I was a little worried cause it was so cheap but they’re both very good oils

MaybeNoOne

I’ve had a few different tinctures that were bitter and even tasted like alcohol. I love that these taste really clean and don’t have a bad aftertaste !

CharLewis77

Super good deal on some great CBD oils!

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping