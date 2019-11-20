About this product

Our Day and Night Bundle includes your daily dose of CBD for morning and nighttime. Made of pure 300mg CBD oil and organic MCT oil, these tinctures are to be consumed to experience the restorative benefits of CBD. Start your day with increased energy levels, decreased pains and lower anxiety or feel yourself relax and unwind as you turn in to bed for the night. With 2 separate tinctures, you can do both. Day Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Night Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 100mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) It can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA