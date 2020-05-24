Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Looking to grow your own CBD flower? Our feminized Otto Cherry CBD flower contains less than .3% THC with 17% CBD, making it the perfect plant for any grower in any location. Cheryy X Otto is a unique combination originating from original Cherry genetics combined with award winning Otto II genetics to create a cross of two CBD power strains. The effects are uplifting, with a fruity but floral, somewhat sweet taste. This delicious Oregon-grown strain is known for its calming effects as well as keeping your mind clear and focused. Potency: 15%-25% CBD. 0-.3% THC Harvest: 9 weeks indoor .
on May 24th, 2020
I’ve always wanted to grow some pot but I live in Minnesota and it’s not legal here so I was stoked to try these cbd seeds. They’re only about a foot now but they’re nice and sturdy and seem to be growing pretty fast. I’m really excited to see how the buds turn out
on May 17th, 2020
All three sprouted nice and are about 4” now. They’re pretty sturdy but stil sway in the fan a little
on May 12th, 2020
They legit for real