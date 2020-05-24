 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Otto Cherry (CBD)

by Simply Crafted

Looking to grow your own CBD flower? Our feminized Otto Cherry CBD flower contains less than .3% THC with 17% CBD, making it the perfect plant for any grower in any location. Cheryy X Otto is a unique combination originating from original Cherry genetics combined with award winning Otto II genetics to create a cross of two CBD power strains. The effects are uplifting, with a fruity but floral, somewhat sweet taste. This delicious Oregon-grown strain is known for its calming effects as well as keeping your mind clear and focused. Potency: 15%-25% CBD. 0-.3% THC Harvest: 9 weeks indoor .

Dudegrows99

I’ve always wanted to grow some pot but I live in Minnesota and it’s not legal here so I was stoked to try these cbd seeds. They’re only about a foot now but they’re nice and sturdy and seem to be growing pretty fast. I’m really excited to see how the buds turn out

BillyF71

All three sprouted nice and are about 4” now. They’re pretty sturdy but stil sway in the fan a little

Realjimbo

They legit for real

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US