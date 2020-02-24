AloxGiovanni
on February 24th, 2020
I love this balm. I put it in my dogs nose too and he seems to love it too!
Our Simply Crafted CBD Lip Balm is enriched with vitamins A, D, and E, as well as omega-6 and gamma-linolenic acid - all of which moisturize and heal chapped lips, they also help lock-in moisture and soften them. It also reacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the skin to relieve pain and discomfort caused by cracked skin. ● Contains 50mg of pure CBD ● All-natural formula - Free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, and alcohol ● Made with Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Pure CBD, Almond Extract Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 22nd, 2020
Expensive but sooo good smelling and I love the way it makes my lips shine!
on January 15th, 2020
I was a bit hesitant to pay so much for a lip balm, but this stuff is awesome and lasts for ever! Definitely well worth it