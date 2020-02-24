 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
🌿Simply Crafted CBD Lip Balm

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.04
$15.00MSRP

About this product

Our Simply Crafted CBD Lip Balm is enriched with vitamins A, D, and E, as well as omega-6 and gamma-linolenic acid - all of which moisturize and heal chapped lips, they also help lock-in moisture and soften them. It also reacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the skin to relieve pain and discomfort caused by cracked skin. ● Contains 50mg of pure CBD ● All-natural formula - Free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, and alcohol ● Made with Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Pure CBD, Almond Extract Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

4 customer reviews

AloxGiovanni

I love this balm. I put it in my dogs nose too and he seems to love it too!

CinderellaStory

Expensive but sooo good smelling and I love the way it makes my lips shine!

Kuper_green

I was a bit hesitant to pay so much for a lip balm, but this stuff is awesome and lasts for ever! Definitely well worth it

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders