Hybrid

Cherry Garcia

by Simply Green Farms

Simply Green Farms Cannabis Flower Cherry Garcia

About this product

Cherry Garcia is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the powerful 3X Crazy X Animal Cookies strains. ... This bud has a sweet and creamy sugary flavor with hints of rich nuttiness and touches of sweet fruity cherries.

About this brand

About this strain

Cherry Garcia is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Garcia. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

