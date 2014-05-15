ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 142 reviews

3X Crazy

aka Optimus Prime, 3 Times Crazy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

3X Crazy
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.

 

Effects

Show all

Relaxed 83%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 31%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

142

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Critical Mass
Critical Mass
More humuleneLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More popularLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More popularLeafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More euphoricLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Godfather OG
Godfather OG
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Ogre
Ogre
More sleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
User uploaded image of 3X Crazy
Lineage

First strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
3X Crazy

