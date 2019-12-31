awerdna
on December 31st, 2019
This is far and away my favorite strain, helps anxiety a ton!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chuck OG is a potent hybrid with a trichome-laden appearance and a diesel aroma that is a testament to its OG parents. Patients who have had success with OG Kush varietals (such as our Skywalker Kush or The OG #18) may find great results with our Chuck OG. This strain is a Sira exclusive, and comes to us through our grower’s personal seed collection.
on December 31st, 2019
This is far and away my favorite strain, helps anxiety a ton!
on December 7th, 2019
The best smoke I have had since the late 80s we use to call it Christmas bud