  Chuck OG Wax 1g

Chuck OG Wax 1g

by Sira Naturals

Chuck OG is a potent hybrid with a trichome-laden appearance and a diesel aroma that is a testament to its OG parents. Patients who have had success with OG Kush varietals (such as our Skywalker Kush or The OG #18) may find great results with our Chuck OG. This strain is a Sira exclusive, and comes to us through our grower’s personal seed collection.

1 customer review

zaphodbblx

Super strong and stoney. I get tingles in my hands and legs..not unpleasant but kinda a overcaffinated feeling (but only in the limbs no paranoia here.) Tasty and smooth. Very easy to dab.

Chuck OG

Created by The Sage Grower, Chuck OG (also known as Mutant Chuck) is a cross between Tahoe OG and an Afghani heirloom strain. A balanced hybrid, Chuck OG offers piney, gassy, and sour flavors common to those with OG lineage. It produces dense crystal-coated buds that offer effects that are sedative, giggly, and appetite-enhancing, making it perfect choice for relaxing evenings in.

Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.