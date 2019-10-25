zaphodbblx
on October 25th, 2019
Super strong and stoney. I get tingles in my hands and legs..not unpleasant but kinda a overcaffinated feeling (but only in the limbs no paranoia here.) Tasty and smooth. Very easy to dab.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chuck OG is a potent hybrid with a trichome-laden appearance and a diesel aroma that is a testament to its OG parents. Patients who have had success with OG Kush varietals (such as our Skywalker Kush or The OG #18) may find great results with our Chuck OG. This strain is a Sira exclusive, and comes to us through our grower’s personal seed collection.
on October 25th, 2019
Super strong and stoney. I get tingles in my hands and legs..not unpleasant but kinda a overcaffinated feeling (but only in the limbs no paranoia here.) Tasty and smooth. Very easy to dab.
Created by The Sage Grower, Chuck OG (also known as Mutant Chuck) is a cross between Tahoe OG and an Afghani heirloom strain. A balanced hybrid, Chuck OG offers piney, gassy, and sour flavors common to those with OG lineage. It produces dense crystal-coated buds that offer effects that are sedative, giggly, and appetite-enhancing, making it perfect choice for relaxing evenings in.