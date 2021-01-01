Coastal Cream Hashish Joint 1g
Made with today’s lifestyle in mind, the Sitka® hashish pre-rolls offer our most convenient and accessible form of smoking hash. This Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin, hybrid varieties and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster. Experience a bold and complex flavor with a smooth mouth feel. You haven’t tried a joint like this before!
Sitka Gold
