Introducing the SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen Kit! We equip each kit with the SkyBlue concentrate atomizer. Taste every Terp™. Looking to vape something different? Easily vaporize all forms of Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential oils with just one pen! Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. All of our atomizers feature "Click" Lock Technology. This means the atomizer "click" locks directly into the battery. No more vapes falling apart in your pocket! Very sleek and discreet, the SkyBlue Vapor™ pen is perfect for travel. You will never have to leave home without your vape again! Vaping is gaining ground quickly and so you will blend right in using our pen. No questions asked! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
Red Haze
With roots going back to the 1970s Colombian cannabis industry, this powerful sativa is worth a try. A cross between Neville’s Haze and Colombian Red, Red Haze is a slow grower. With a flowering time of 12 to 14 weeks, this strain may be difficult to find in dispensaries. If you do find it, however, be prepared for a very cerebral and inspiring experience. Providing consumers with a pleasant, light-headed sensation, the effects of this strain are particularly long-lasting. Red Haze is a strictly daytime strain, as its effects can be similar to drinking a cup of coffee.