Neville's Haze was named after Nevil Schoemakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland. A tall sativa with almost pure Haze lineage, Green House Seeds added a touch of indica genetics. It's known for being a tall plant with a pine cone scent and distinctive floral notes. Neville's Haze won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1998. This THC-dominant strain tends to deliver potent cerebral effects.
