  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Delta 8 Distillate Syringe

Delta 8 Distillate Syringe

by Skyhio

Skyhio Concentrates Ingestible Delta 8 Distillate Syringe

$24.99MSRP

About this product

3Chi’s distillate is the perfect way to quickly and accurately use delta-8 oil with little-to-no cleanup needed. The 1 ml graduated glass, Luer lock syringe allows for precise dispensing, and includes a blunt-tip needle for improved performance. The delta-8 distillate contains 99.5 percent active cannabinoids, and will always be between 91 and 95 percent pure delta-8, depending on the batch. All Skyhio products are made with cannabinoids extracted from 100-percent organic hemp grown right here in the United States. Delta 8 THC Distillate Syringe Product Description Description: 1ml glass syringe with premium Delta 8 THC oil and a 14 gauge 1/2″ blunt tip Serving Size: Use only as directed by your doctor. 5-10mg of Delta 8 THC is typical. Ingredients: Delta 8 THC distillate Extract Description Type: Delta 8 THC distillate Δ8THC Concentration: varies per batch Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Organically grown hemp Δ9THC Content: None detected Terpenes: No

About this brand

Skyhio Logo
Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.