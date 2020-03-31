 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. Growing Marijuana

Growing Marijuana

by Skyhorse Publishing, Inc

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Skyhorse Publishing, Inc Books & Games Books Growing Marijuana

$14.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Marijuana seeds are legal to buy and—with some soil, water, and light—can grow into one of humanity’s favorite pastimes. Call it pot, bud, cannabis, ganja, dope—if you have the seeds, you can grow the weeds. Here are step-by-step directions to growing and managing your own marijuana plants. The author discusses both in-door and outdoor growing, including information on: • Choosing the right plants for your needs • Where to buy seeds • How to germinate the seeds • How to nurture the plants • How to prepare the final product • Problems to avoid • And more! In addition to more than 100 full-color, step-by-step photographs, the book features an extensive list of resources, making it the essential guide you need to grow your own weed. Engage with us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Twitter

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Skyhorse Publishing, Inc Logo
book publishing company