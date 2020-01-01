About this product

It's no surprise that marijuana has healing powers, but whether or not using it to treat common ailments should be legalized continues to be a hot topic of debate among government leaders and medical practitioners alike. Marijuana comes from the cannabis plant, an herb whose leaves can be extracted and used as a recreational drug, allowing users to feel a euphoric high. But the cannabis plant has many non-psychoactive properties as well. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD is a substance extracted from the cannabis plant that has been proven to have all the healing powers of marijuana without the psychoactive properties. With over thirty years of experience in integrated holistic health, Dr. John Hicks presents here his extensive knowledge and research. In this revolutionary book, Dr. Hicks touches on an area of holistic health that many medical practitioners have over looked in the past. He begins by explaining the root cause of most diseases—inflammation—and then illustrates how inflammation progresses into the various diseases and ailments that plague us. Finally, he shows how CBD can stop the inflammation and heal the problem. CBD has been shown to help: Anxiety Alzheimer's disease Seizures Huntington's disease Nausea and vomiting And much, much more With information ranging from easy-to-understand terminology to scientific studies based on Hick’s decades of experience in integrative medicine, this book has a little bit of something for everyone, from your typical hypochondriac to the seasoned medical practitioner.