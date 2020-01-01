 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Memory Loss Pre-Roll 7g 7-Pack
Sativa

Memory Loss Pre-Roll 7g 7-Pack

by Smoke-Rite

About this product

About this brand

Smoke-Rite Logo
Smoke-Rite

About this strain

Memory Loss

Memory Loss
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

