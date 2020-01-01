 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Big Smooth // 1 Gram Dab
Hybrid

Big Smooth // 1 Gram Dab

by Smokey Point Productions

Big Smooth // 1 Gram Dab

About this product

Big Smooth // 1 Gram Dab by Smokey Point Productions

About this strain

Big Smooth

Big Smooth
Terpenes
  Pinene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.      

About this brand

We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.