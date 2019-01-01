 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Stash Jar Set - Sativa and Indica - Wedding Gift - glass jar 1/8

Stash Jar Set - Sativa and Indica - Wedding Gift - glass jar 1/8

by Smokies Toke Couture

Write a review
Smokies Toke Couture Storage Flower Storage Stash Jar Set - Sativa and Indica - Wedding Gift - glass jar 1/8

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Food grade glass weed jar, stash jar, adorned with outdoor permanent vinyl, will not come off! Hand wash recommended. Store your herbs, jelly beans, matches, whatever! Perfect for that cannabis wedding, or stoner couple. Handmade in San Francisco.90 ml capacity (approx 1/8 oz), 3" tall/ 7.5 cm x 2" wide / 5 cm With copper text

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smokies Toke Couture Logo
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/