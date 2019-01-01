Stash Jar Set - Sativa and Indica - Wedding Gift - glass jar 1/8
About this product
Food grade glass weed jar, stash jar, adorned with outdoor permanent vinyl, will not come off! Hand wash recommended. Store your herbs, jelly beans, matches, whatever! Perfect for that cannabis wedding, or stoner couple. Handmade in San Francisco.90 ml capacity (approx 1/8 oz), 3" tall/ 7.5 cm x 2" wide / 5 cm With copper text
About this brand
Smokies Toke Couture
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/