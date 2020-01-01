 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Green Apple Hemp CBD Hard Candy, 150mg CBD

Green Apple Hemp CBD Hard Candy, 150mg CBD

by Smokiez Edibles

Write a review
Smokiez Edibles Edibles Candy Green Apple Hemp CBD Hard Candy, 150mg CBD

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Smokiez Green Apple Hard Candies are tart and delicious ! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering hard candies contain 15 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 150 mg active CBD per package. Smokiez Hard Candy comes in 4 delicious flavors Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Artificial Flavor, FD&C Yellow 5, Blue 1, Green 3, Hemp extract (CBD Isolate).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Smokiez Edibles Logo
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today