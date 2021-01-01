 Loading…

Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews 250mg THC 10-pack - OK

by Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Edibles Edibles Candy Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews 250mg THC 10-pack - OK

Smokiez™ Extra Strength Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active THC per package. Smokiez™ Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!

Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives. Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today

