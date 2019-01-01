 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 4 Cartoon Cornucopia 7mm Beaker Bong by Diamond Glass

4 Cartoon Cornucopia 7mm Beaker Bong by Diamond Glass

by Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 4 Cartoon Cornucopia 7mm Beaker Bong by Diamond Glass
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch • 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cartoon Accents • Height: 16” • Weight: 43.9 oz. • Glass Thickness: 7mm • Base Diameter: 5.25” • Brands: Diamond Glass Fans of thick glass, rejoice! Made by Diamond Glass this collection forgoes the logo. Instead, this massive water pipe is emblazoned with illustrations of multiple different designs. Musical Alien Symbols grace the neck of another version, one has playful Pirate themes, and another is wrapped with bustling Butterflies. As for the last one, well... Yeah, Woo Hoo! Made of 7mm glass, this beaker is a true beast. Stability and durability are a huge draw for these bongs, but their smoke is nice and smooth as well. Thanks to a 4-slit diffused downstem, you’ll be bubbling up big clouds to your heart’s content. And to chill out even further, try stacking up to 8 inches of ice in the neck! One of these pieces is sure to become your daily driver once you experience the smooth clouds they create. • FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)

We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices. Our focus is on bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. Our customers are like us: regular folks on a budget that want glass they can trust at a price they can afford. Our goal is to make you smile while we help you find the best pipe to meet your needs and wants. When you call, we answer, and when you email or hit us up on the chat, we respond right away. We ship fast, and throw in some freebies in every package. We treat people the way we want to be treated, with respect. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. SmokingOutlet.net, where you’ll always get “The Best Prices on the Best Pieces.”