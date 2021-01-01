About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Cartoon Accents

• Height: 16”

• Weight: 43.9 oz.

• Glass Thickness: 7mm

• Base Diameter: 5.25”

• Brands: Diamond Glass

Fans of thick glass, rejoice! Made by Diamond Glass this collection forgoes the logo. Instead, this massive water pipe is emblazoned with illustrations of multiple different designs.



Musical Alien Symbols grace the neck of another version, one has playful Pirate themes, and another is wrapped with bustling Butterflies. As for the last one, well... Yeah, Woo Hoo! Made of 7mm glass, this beaker is a true beast. Stability and durability are a huge draw for these bongs, but their smoke is nice and smooth as well. Thanks to a 4-slit diffused downstem, you’ll be bubbling up big clouds to your heart’s content. And to chill out even further, try stacking up to 8 inches of ice in the neck! One of these pieces is sure to become your daily driver once you experience the smooth clouds they create.